The latest update, 1.2.whatever, is now out for public release! This content update adds a set of nine different Scenarios to choose from. Each scenario is designed to explore a certain synergy or build and give you a head start in that direction. They give you a specific game map, starting buildings, and initial perks. (To compensate for starting with perks up front, you won't be able to choose any perks at the end of the week.) With all those starting goodies, it only seems fair that the City Council is increasing how much rent they expect of you...



There's also some small balance changes! The Corp Office gets a small upgrade, adding +1 income to any Corp building above it. I think this helps the Corp faction feel more vertically-inclined - ya know, build on the backs of the peasants sorta attitude. The Bar now gets +1 income from any residential building, not just Basic Apartments. It felt pretty underpowered compared to the Cafe, so I think this will bring it more in line. (The perk Cheap Booze used to expand the Bar's "range" from Basic Apartments to all residentials. Now it gives all bars a x2 multiplier.)



Full change log:

Nine scenarios: Office Park, Treecore, Neongarten, Netrunner, Highroller, Shady Business, Toxic Wasteland, City Hall, and AC/DC.

Challenges are no longer available until you win a game. (Scenarios too.) I thought this would be a good idea to prevent new players from getting overwhelmed.

Fixed a bug where you could untoggle difficulty buttons completely. (It would default to Normal).

Fixed a bug where long challenge descriptions or perk descriptions didn't line wrap properly.

Added keyboard panning with IJKL

Fixed a bug where the perk High Voltage Lasers didn't add any income to unlit Cult of Volt buildings

Bars now get +1 income from any neighboring residential building, not just Basic Apartments

The perk Cheap Booze now gives Bars x2 Multiplier

A Corp Office now adds +1 income to all Corp buildings above itself.

Happy building!