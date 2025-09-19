 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20040069 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new small update.

- Fixed some achievements
- Removed the ability to easily obtain achievements in Dash mode
- Dash mode now automatically equips a new gadget after pickup
- Adjusted fans so they now always spawn correctly on the road
- Added some protection against cheaters
- Balance Changes in Dash Mode
- Mask100X has been replaced with OL GLADIATOR in Dash Mode

