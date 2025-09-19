A new small update.
- Fixed some achievements
- Removed the ability to easily obtain achievements in Dash mode
- Dash mode now automatically equips a new gadget after pickup
- Adjusted fans so they now always spawn correctly on the road
- Added some protection against cheaters
- Balance Changes in Dash Mode
- Mask100X has been replaced with OL GLADIATOR in Dash Mode
5.03
