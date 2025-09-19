Hey, Phaser here! I'm working hard to improve the Frontier Combat: Beginnings experience for as most people as possible, so in this update we are adding the official Japanese and Spanish translation! (Well, actually the Spanish version is the official language, but the English version was released first, you know...)



Here's a more detailed list of what's new in this update:

* Official japanese translation added

* Official spanish translation added

* Fixed a critical soft lock occured when saving the game in certain places that prevented keeping playing the game at all

* Some minor dialogues adjusted

* Splash screen has been improved

* Some visual effects have been improved

What's Next?

As I mentioned earlier, the Chrome Robot and Silver Knight (or our friend Cactrick) are still missing in the game. Please be patient, I'm adding first some other QoL features such as more controllers layout support, audio configuration among others, in version 0.3.1.

The events for those characters will eventually come on v0.4.0.



Please stay tuned!