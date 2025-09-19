Good news everyone,

Patch 2025.9.9.0.29 is now available.

Fixed gastrolith eating sounds not playing when they should be.

Aerial dinosaurs have new sounds for eating bones.

Wild dinosaurs are no longer pulling flesh off bones.

Fish are no longer sticking far out of the water while at the surface if the water is deep enough.

Health ranking now determines your trait effectiveness, instead of diet ranking. This is long-term progress.

Diet ranking now determines your growth rate, instead of health ranking. This is short-term progress.

Your growth rate can now go up to 5x with a superior diet, instead of 2x.

The "Bones" diet has been added to the game for some carnivores. Only these species can eat bone. Included species are the Megalodon, Spinosaurus, Tylosaurus, Deinosuchus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Tarbosaurus, Sarcosuchus, Allosaurus, Gorgosaurus, Albertosaurus, Dunkleosteus, Ceratosaurus, Scorpiovenator, Dimetrodon, and Velociraptor.

The size of the fish carcass has been reduced.

Dinosaurs that can jump can now continue moving while starting their jump.

The "Damage" trait bonus has been reduced from a base 10% bonus down to a base 2.5% bonus, increased up to 12.5% with superior health.

The "Health" trait bonus has been reduced from a base 10% bonus down to a base 2.5% bonus, increased up to 12.5% with superior health.

The "Land Speed" and "Water Speed" trait bonus has been reduced from a base 5% bonus down to a base 4% bonus, increased up to 20% with superior health.

A new trait for jumping dinosaurs has been added. "Jump Control", allows for slight movement adjustments while jumping. Tail slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs that can grab prey, "Overpower", which gives you an additional chance to successfully grab your prey. Head slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Overpower Resist", which gives you an addition chance to resist being grabbed. Body slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Overpower Damage", which gives you a damage bonus while attacking the dinosaur you have grabbed or while you are being grabbed. Integumentary slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Aggressive Roar", which gives your dinosaur a damage dealt bonus for 10 seconds after using your aggressive roar (4-key). Stacks up to 5 times. Head slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Defensive Roar", which gives your dinosaur a damage reduction bonus for 10 seconds after using your aggressive roar (4-key). Stacks up to 5 times. Head slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Quickening Roar", which gives your dinosaur a speed bonus for 10 seconds after using your call for help (3-key). Stacks up to 5 times. Head slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Aggressive Attack", which gives your dinosaur a damage dealt bonus for 10 seconds after you deal damage. Stacks up to 5 times. Tail slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Defensive Attack", which gives your dinosaur a damage reduction bonus for 10 seconds after you deal damage. Stacks up to 5 times. Tail slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Quickening Attack", which gives your dinosaur a speed bonus for 10 seconds after you deal damage. Stacks up to 5 times. Tail slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Aggressive Defense", which gives your dinosaur a damage dealt bonus for 10 seconds after you take damage. Stacks up to 5 times. Body Slot.

A new trait has been added for all dinosaurs, "Defensive Defense", which gives your dinosaur a damage reduction bonus for 10 seconds after you take damage. Stacks up to 5 times. Body Slot.