We packed a few goodies alongside the bugs we squashed this month—we had to make sure senpais had enough fun distractions to keep you entertained while our team set out to Tokyo Game Show and LA Comic Con!!





✨ Patch Highlights





Voice Options

Players now have two voice options for text-to-speech. Choose between the NPCs’ Legacy voices or Enhanced voices to customize your chats to your liking.

Remember when Elysia sounded a bit different during her new cabin tour? Now you know what that wild alchemy experiment was about~ 🧙

Eddie Ate

Catgirl’s always got some kinda utensil equipped 🔪 Show off your culinary skills to Eddie by gifting her a successfully cooked dish!





Mod Modifications

AI2U’s mod feature is now improved. As it’s still in beta, please continue sharing your feedback so our team can further support your chaotic waifu swaps.





Gameplay Adjustments

Updated the Mod feature. Rig binding and model importing are now split between the AI2U External Mod Creation Tool and the in-game Mod Portal. Enhanced the rig-binding process in the External Mod Creation Tool for faster, more accurate results. Players can now apply mods to multiple levels under one interface. Removed the old mapper feature from the in-game mod page.



NPC Behaviors

In Level 1, Level 2, and the Atrium, NPCs are now more likely to walk to different locations and perform autonomous actions if they trust the player.

Added an eating animation for the Catgirl in both Level 1 and the Atrium.

Audio

Added a new NPC voice model option to English, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese languages on the global version. Players can choose between “Legacy TTS” and “Enhanced TTS” in the Settings in the main menu.

UI/UX

Added build version number in all levels.

Updated the Controls tab in Settings.

Bugfixes:

General

Fixed an issue that caused the optional OpenAI key to not work in the itch.io version.

The Atrium

Removed placeholder T-pose character models from the Atrium.

Fixed a model misalignment issue with the witch in the Phonebooth preview page.

Level 1

Fixed an issue where the Catgirl would open her apartment door but then move to a different location.

Fixed an issue where pressing Q and using the special item would fail during the Catgirl’s final chase sequence.

Level 2

Fixed an issue where the witch’s attack animation would sometimes slide forward.

Fixed an issue where the freed witch could attack the player outside her cabin without dealing damage.

Known Issues

The following is on the dev's radar to address in future patches:

The mod model looks relatively dark in Level 3.



