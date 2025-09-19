 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20039824 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Chicks: Fixed visual layer in the hell map

  • Chicks: Chicks moving from stage to hub

  • Particle Accelerator Accessory: Fixed particle accelerator functionality

  • Legendary Fireworks Wand: Adjusted distance required to unlock

  • Red Evolution of Thunder Ability: Fixed direction and position of lightning strikes

  • Purple Evolution of Fireball Ability: Adjusted fireball ability

  • Map 2 Semi-Boss: Adjusted timing of wizard’s meteor

  • Map 5 Boss: Fixed issue where boss pulled the player outside the arena

  • Map 7 Enemies: Fixed shock animation of desert lancer

  • Map 8 Enemies: Fixed death animation of purgatory shield bearer

  • Map 8: Updated purgatory ground visuals

  • Map 9 Enemies: Adjusted accessories of hell enemies

  • Map 9 Boss: Phase 2 of the hell boss was only using one attack — fixed

  • Map 9 Boss: Fixed visual layer in phase 2 of the hell boss

  • Map 10 Enemies: Fixed visual issue with laser firing after the eye had died

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

