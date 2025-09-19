Chicks: Fixed visual layer in the hell map
Chicks: Chicks moving from stage to hub
Particle Accelerator Accessory: Fixed particle accelerator functionality
Legendary Fireworks Wand: Adjusted distance required to unlock
Red Evolution of Thunder Ability: Fixed direction and position of lightning strikes
Purple Evolution of Fireball Ability: Adjusted fireball ability
Map 2 Semi-Boss: Adjusted timing of wizard’s meteor
Map 5 Boss: Fixed issue where boss pulled the player outside the arena
Map 7 Enemies: Fixed shock animation of desert lancer
Map 8 Enemies: Fixed death animation of purgatory shield bearer
Map 8: Updated purgatory ground visuals
Map 9 Enemies: Adjusted accessories of hell enemies
Map 9 Boss: Phase 2 of the hell boss was only using one attack — fixed
Map 9 Boss: Fixed visual layer in phase 2 of the hell boss
Map 10 Enemies: Fixed visual issue with laser firing after the eye had died
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update