Chicks: Fixed visual layer in the hell map

Chicks: Chicks moving from stage to hub

Particle Accelerator Accessory: Fixed particle accelerator functionality

Legendary Fireworks Wand: Adjusted distance required to unlock

Red Evolution of Thunder Ability: Fixed direction and position of lightning strikes

Purple Evolution of Fireball Ability: Adjusted fireball ability

Map 2 Semi-Boss: Adjusted timing of wizard’s meteor

Map 5 Boss: Fixed issue where boss pulled the player outside the arena

Map 7 Enemies: Fixed shock animation of desert lancer

Map 8 Enemies: Fixed death animation of purgatory shield bearer

Map 8: Updated purgatory ground visuals

Map 9 Enemies: Adjusted accessories of hell enemies

Map 9 Boss: Phase 2 of the hell boss was only using one attack — fixed

Map 9 Boss: Fixed visual layer in phase 2 of the hell boss

Map 10 Enemies: Fixed visual issue with laser firing after the eye had died

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!