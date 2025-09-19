 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20039798 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • 175 books added for a total of 900
  • Improved light volumetric compatibility
  • Fixed floor illumination for Alephian Monastery on newer hardware
  • Increased lustre for the Library
  • Removed a lurking bug that could have turned certain levels pitch black
  • Improved performance for Alien's Tailbone and retextured architecture

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3506781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link