- 175 books added for a total of 900
- Improved light volumetric compatibility
- Fixed floor illumination for Alephian Monastery on newer hardware
- Increased lustre for the Library
- Removed a lurking bug that could have turned certain levels pitch black
- Improved performance for Alien's Tailbone and retextured architecture
900 Books Total and Improved Lighting
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3506781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update