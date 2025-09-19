- Added individual graphics for each trap type
- Traps won't spawn in the starter room of a floor anymore
- Fixed a typo in the Dungeon Modifier message for when enemies leave traps
- Fixed an issue where the eyes of the statue would still show after death (again)
- Fixed an issue where necrotic enemies would sometimes be called "foul necrotic"
- Fixed an issue where the Wraith boss would not updated it's indicators when it hits you with a special attack
- Changed item thrown message to "was thrown"
- increased chance to proc of the "Looter's" trait
- increased chance to proc of the "Lucky" trait
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update