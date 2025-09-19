 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20039778 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey, here's another update that brings some adjustments and bug fixes. Here is what has changed:

  • Added individual graphics for each trap type
  • Traps won't spawn in the starter room of a floor anymore
  • Fixed a typo in the Dungeon Modifier message for when enemies leave traps
  • Fixed an issue where the eyes of the statue would still show after death (again)
  • Fixed an issue where necrotic enemies would sometimes be called "foul necrotic"
  • Fixed an issue where the Wraith boss would not updated it's indicators when it hits you with a special attack
  • Changed item thrown message to "was thrown"
  • increased chance to proc of the "Looter's" trait
  • increased chance to proc of the "Lucky" trait


Thanks for playing!

