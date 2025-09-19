 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20039736 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone! We've rolled out some awesome improvements to make your experience even better:
  • No More Rapid-Click Glitches: Added debouncing to Avatar Card in configure page for smoother interactions.
  • Focused Interactions: code changes now ensure actions only trigger when the app is active.
  • Added confirmation panels for deleting characters & models in Character Detail Panel & Downloaded Model Detail Panel.
  • Updated Game Options for better content control with moderation.
  • Polished UI: Tweaked various elements for a cleaner, more intuitive experience.

Jump in and enjoy the upgraded vibe! Let us know your feedback.

