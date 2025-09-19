- No More Rapid-Click Glitches: Added debouncing to Avatar Card in configure page for smoother interactions.
- Focused Interactions: code changes now ensure actions only trigger when the app is active.
- Added confirmation panels for deleting characters & models in Character Detail Panel & Downloaded Model Detail Panel.
- Updated Game Options for better content control with moderation.
- Polished UI: Tweaked various elements for a cleaner, more intuitive experience.
Jump in and enjoy the upgraded vibe! Let us know your feedback.
Changed files in this update