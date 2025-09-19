 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20039699 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:06:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new Grimoire has been added!

Unlock Condition: Achieve 13 wins with any Grimoire.

A brand-new deck featuring new cards has been added, marking the arrival of the 6th Grimoire.
Discover and master new cards and links to challenge your battles.
You may even encounter something reminiscent of that card you always wanted to use but couldn’t.

Patch Notes v1.3.0

NEW

  • Added the 6th Grimoire

Bugfix

  • Adjusted certain card abilities

  • Fixed issues related to card operations

Balance

  • Adjusted enemy AI appearance rates

Changed files in this update

Depot 3549211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link