A new Grimoire has been added!

Unlock Condition: Achieve 13 wins with any Grimoire.

A brand-new deck featuring new cards has been added, marking the arrival of the 6th Grimoire.

Discover and master new cards and links to challenge your battles.

You may even encounter something reminiscent of that card you always wanted to use but couldn’t.

Patch Notes v1.3.0

NEW

Added the 6th Grimoire

Bugfix

Adjusted certain card abilities

Fixed issues related to card operations

Balance