Hello everyone!



It’s been a long time without updates, and many thought there would be no more. Perhaps I expressed myself incorrectly earlier: I meant that there will be no more big updates, but small and medium ones will continue to be released.



Today I'm excited to show you a new update, which also comes with a killer 70% discount starting September 22nd at 10 GMT-7! So, let's get started:

New Features and Changes



Added a new game mode Custom Mode. In it, you can set:

• Day and night duration

• Disable hunger and energy drain

• Disable weather

• Enable any available season

• Cheats are enabled by default in this mode

• Game difficulty selection is available

•Added a new Research Machine. Now you can obtain blueprints for the parts you •need.

•Added a basket for buying all parts from day and night sellers at once.

•Added all crafting parts now you can produce absolutely everything available in the game.

•Added a “Reroll Cards”button.

• You can now reroll bonus cards, with the number of rerolls depending on their rarity.

•Added night brightness settings.

•Added new tutorial markers.

•Added a new Halloween season:

• The event launches every October (or can be enabled separately in Custom Mode).

• Weather changes to overcast, with fog instead of rain.

• NPCs get a Halloween-themed appearance.

• Pumpkins will appear on the streets: if you set them on fire, you will gain 20% of maximum experience.

•Added an icon in the warehouse over parts if you hired a garbage man.





Changes and Reworks



•Increased the price of blueprints.

•Decreased the chance of blueprints appearing in shops.

•Reworked Historical Mode: cheats are no longer available, and difficulty cannot be changed.

•The old shooting range mechanic has returned: residents can now test weapons they purchased. The old system also remains if you place weapons and ammo, regular residents will come and shoot.

•Expanded the winter location.

•During rain, the world is now much brighter.

•Shadows have become a bit darker to balance brightness.

•Changed the bonus card cancel mechanic: if you don’t want to pick a card, you will now receive 25% of maximum experience.

•Fixed and improved winter materials in some locations.

•The character now moves slower while crouching.





Fixes



•Fixed some minor issues.

•Fixed the winter menu.

•Fixed snow footstep sounds for both player and residents.

•Fixed a bug where parts from gifts did not move to the warehouse.

•Fixed an issue with the name of Mr. Daryl.



That’s all for now!

A huge thank you to everyone who is testing this is very important to me 💙 In this update, I tried to implement many of your suggestions.



Don’t forget about the upcoming discount!

There will also be a discount on all my games in one bundle. I look forward to your feedback!



