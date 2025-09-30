Keelhauled:

At the start of turn, if there are 8 or more Blue Gems on the board, spawn 1-6 Skulls.



Miridine’s Scales (Pantheon Set)

When taking damage there is a chance to Reflect the damage equal to blue gems on the board multiplied by [-5 - 5]%, and then gain a Barrier.



Broadside (130 Red Mana)

Deal X Fire Damage , and Burn the enemy for B turns.



, and Burn the enemy for B turns. Spellbook Level: Fire Damage, Rarity: Burn duration



Chain Shot (100 Blue Mana)

Deal X Ice Damage , and Freeze the enemy for X turns. If they are already Frozen, inflict Terror for X turns instead.



, and Freeze the enemy for turns. If they are already Frozen, inflict Terror for turns instead. Spellbook Level: Ice Damage, Rarity: Freeze and Terror duration



Complete Season 4.3 Chapter 3



A Good Offense

Deal 500k damage in Kingdom Defense



Alpha Omega

Defeat Teltherasus, The Last





Updated Corrupted Guard Pauldron ability text to match functionality; description showed a bonus to Melee Damage, but was actually giving a bonus to Extra Dama



Improvements made to help keep damage synced in party battles



Added Chest rewards menu to show the chances of each reward that can be in them. This can currently only be viewed from the Dungeon and Skirmish, Season Daily Battles, and Challenges menus



Added popup menu within a versus battle to view current goal progress



Added weekly bazaar purchase count display to kingdom roster, only viewable by Leader and Duke ranks



Updated kingdoms rank descriptions to match functionality, since Duke rank has been able to promote, demote and kick members since release.



Added button to main kingdom menu to take over leadership if you are eligible to, and the leader has been inactive long enough



Added option to gear vault filter to filter by item attributes



Improvements to item ability descriptions to keep stat names consistent across all abilities



Split Skip Rest & Recover setting into a different setting for Adventure and Events, this setting can also be toggled in the potion and crystal stock menus



Scarab enemy is now visible



Weapons, such as Dragonking’s Axe, are no longer held backwards



Victory and Defeat animations are now disabled with the Camera Shake Effect settings



Fixed an error when toggling background camera motion setting while not in a battle



Fixed using the text search in the vault filter ignoring any settings for Rarity and Honing



Season 4.3 Keelhauled Variant Set: BuccaneerAvailable only in the 4.3 Season Cache (or Archive), this item will drop at Legendary rarity or higher.This armor was proudly worn by King Lunarion the Explorer.Values in bold are affected by the Spellbook Level or Rarity of the Spell.Might: 2-25 Speed: 9-170 Cunning: 5-105Versus Spell: Dark Dive (55 Blue Mana)Might: 8-165 Speed: 3-65 Cunning: 4-70Versus Spell: Scorched Earth (60 Red Mana)The finest threads, fit for only the mightiest of pseudo-legal maritime procurement specialists!Telthersus, The Last will appear in Boss Rush for the first time at Daily Reset on Friday October 10th.