Keelhauled:Season 4.3 Keelhauled Variant Set: Buccaneer
- At the start of turn, if there are 8 or more Blue Gems on the board, spawn 1-6 Skulls.
Available only in the 4.3 Season Cache (or Archive), this item will drop at Legendary rarity or higher.
Miridine’s Scales (Pantheon Set)
- When taking damage there is a chance to Reflect the damage equal to blue gems on the board multiplied by [-5 - 5]%, and then gain a Barrier.
This armor was proudly worn by King Lunarion the Explorer.
Values in bold are affected by the Spellbook Level or Rarity of the Spell.
Broadside (130 Red Mana)
- Deal X Fire Damage, and Burn the enemy for B turns.
- Spellbook Level: Fire Damage, Rarity: Burn duration
Chain Shot (100 Blue Mana)
- Deal X Ice Damage, and Freeze the enemy for X turns. If they are already Frozen, inflict Terror for X turns instead.
- Spellbook Level: Ice Damage, Rarity: Freeze and Terror duration
ChorseySpeedy
Might: 2-25 Speed: 9-170 Cunning: 5-105
Versus Spell: Dark Dive (55 Blue Mana)
Remove all purple gems and skull gems. The caster then gains X power for each gem removed.
ShottyMighty
Might: 8-165 Speed: 3-65 Cunning: 4-70
Versus Spell: Scorched Earth (60 Red Mana)
Convert all skulls and green gems to red gems.
The finest threads, fit for only the mightiest of pseudo-legal maritime procurement specialists!
Platinum
- Kraken
- Buccaneer Shamans
Gold
- Chorsey
- Shotty
No Pass Needed
- Broadside
- Chain Shot
- Mantis Shrimp
- Lure Fish
- Garden Elver
- Pirate Parrot
Telthersus, The Last will appear in Boss Rush for the first time at Daily Reset on Friday October 10th.
- New James II
- Complete Season 4.3 Chapter 3
- A Good Offense
- Deal 500k damage in Kingdom Defense
- Alpha Omega
- Defeat Teltherasus, The Last
- Updated Corrupted Guard Pauldron ability text to match functionality; description showed a bonus to Melee Damage, but was actually giving a bonus to Extra Dama
- Improvements made to help keep damage synced in party battles
- Added Chest rewards menu to show the chances of each reward that can be in them. This can currently only be viewed from the Dungeon and Skirmish, Season Daily Battles, and Challenges menus
- Added popup menu within a versus battle to view current goal progress
- Added weekly bazaar purchase count display to kingdom roster, only viewable by Leader and Duke ranks
- Updated kingdoms rank descriptions to match functionality, since Duke rank has been able to promote, demote and kick members since release.
- Added button to main kingdom menu to take over leadership if you are eligible to, and the leader has been inactive long enough
- Added option to gear vault filter to filter by item attributes
- Improvements to item ability descriptions to keep stat names consistent across all abilities
- Split Skip Rest & Recover setting into a different setting for Adventure and Events, this setting can also be toggled in the potion and crystal stock menus
- Scarab enemy is now visible
- Weapons, such as Dragonking’s Axe, are no longer held backwards
- Victory and Defeat animations are now disabled with the Camera Shake Effect settings
- Fixed an error when toggling background camera motion setting while not in a battle
- Fixed using the text search in the vault filter ignoring any settings for Rarity and Honing
