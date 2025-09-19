Welcome to the newest patch of Defender Bros: The Chills of Cryvon Tundra!



This Patch Features a new building, gun, enemies, boss, and skins!



The cryvon tundra can be unlocked by surviving the boss from the Zashir Depths and features a snowy planet environment that explores more verticality with a mountanous section.

New Content

The Plasma Tower is an offensive building that beams plasma at your enemies with a very long range

The Drone Gun Shoots projectile drones that shoot at enemies for a duration, aiding you in combat.

There is a new set of skins unlocked by playing the Cryvon Tundra Map

Bugfixes

Bug where dialog would only show once now fixed.

Rocket launcher would not deal explosion damage to enemies nearby, it now deals splash damage to all nearby actors correctly

Playing the game at wider resolutions would cause the camera to be too close to the main character. The camera Field of view now adjusts automatically based on screen aspect ratio and should look a lot better on ultra wide resolutions.

Piercing bullets now work as intended even after grabbing other bullet effects

Thank you so much for your patience. There will be many more updates with more skins and bugfixes on the way.

I am also finalizing plans for a major balancing update that will make every new map feel a lot harder and the progression a lot juicier. Stay tuned!