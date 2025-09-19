 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20039599 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Improvements

  • Updated default values of the bullet_base template:

    • Gravity set to 0

    • Disappear offscreen enabled

  • In the Move Object (MoveObject) action, the movement time can now be specified up to two decimal places.

  • Implemented database caching. This improves the opening speed of the database window after the first time.

  • When test playing with no initial scene set, a message will now be displayed.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning to a large scene via portal.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Stop” operation in the Move by Template action was delayed by one frame.

  • Fixed an issue where damage detection could occur multiple times when FPS exceeded 60.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking the execution action array under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where game objects tracked by homing bullets would turn to match the direction of the bullet.

  • Fixed an issue where only the first homing bullet would track correctly, and subsequent bullets would not.

Changed files in this update

