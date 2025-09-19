When test playing with no initial scene set , a message will now be displayed.

Implemented database caching . This improves the opening speed of the database window after the first time.

In the Move Object (MoveObject) action, the movement time can now be specified up to two decimal places.

Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning to a large scene via portal.

Fixed an issue where the “Stop” operation in the Move by Template action was delayed by one frame.

Fixed an issue where damage detection could occur multiple times when FPS exceeded 60.

Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking the execution action array under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where game objects tracked by homing bullets would turn to match the direction of the bullet.