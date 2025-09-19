🔧 Improvements
Updated default values of the bullet_base template:
Gravity set to 0
Disappear offscreen enabled
In the Move Object (MoveObject) action, the movement time can now be specified up to two decimal places.
Implemented database caching. This improves the opening speed of the database window after the first time.
When test playing with no initial scene set, a message will now be displayed.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning to a large scene via portal.
Fixed an issue where the “Stop” operation in the Move by Template action was delayed by one frame.
Fixed an issue where damage detection could occur multiple times when FPS exceeded 60.
Fixed a crash that could occur when clicking the execution action array under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where game objects tracked by homing bullets would turn to match the direction of the bullet.
Fixed an issue where only the first homing bullet would track correctly, and subsequent bullets would not.
