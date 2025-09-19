A friend of mine tried to join my game mid-run and since I hadn't planned on that situation, he wasn't able to connect and it made my map regenerate the layout. This week I torn apart the generation process and rebuilt it to be resilient and reliable. This also eliminates the multiplayer loading issues seen a couple weeks ago by ensuring no one will connect and not spawn. Feel free to crash your friend's games!
Additionally, I took some time to push the AI. Not sure it's ideally what I want yet but they properly embrace their fear over other goals. They also spread out more when spawning. Added a few UI updates: a prettier charge meter, customizable reward settings for Twitch, and a tutorial loading screen.
New Additions:- Players can join and leave mid round without breaking the game cycle
- Custom rewards list for Twitch
- UI Loading screen with vital context
Bug Fixes:- Lobby Event Log is shown on Tab
- Spawn area cannot generate traps
- Monster spawns scale more reliably
- Monster AI now prioritizes running away over other goals
- Monsters try to cross to the other side of the level
- Polls aren't created when Twitch is not connected
- Charge bar is more attractive
- Zombies cannot gain power-ups
Thank you very much for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3
Changed files in this update