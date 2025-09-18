Hello playtesters!

We have updated the game with the following:

- More stabilization/bug fixes

- Building has become more streamlined and certain buildings dont need prerequisites to build

- New collectable NPC - Helpful Stranger

This new card can be purchased with 5 gold. While in hand grants you with +5 max weight increase

- New building - Auto-Gatherer

This new building can be built on locations that have abundant resources. To build you can use your new Helpful stranger to start collecting resources automatically every 5 hours in game. This also stacks, so if you leave it alone for awhile you will start generating a ton of resources! Cool!

- When building things in each location, 3D icons will appear and you can now hover over them to give you an idea of what is built in this specific location (i.e. Auto-Gatherer icon will tell you how much the Helpful Stranger has collected and what resources).



Lots more to come! Thanks for playtesting! :)