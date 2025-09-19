 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20039459 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventurers,

Additional character updates have been added to the game for the beta branch.

Male Updates

  • * 30 more eye choices

  • * 9 new hairstyles

  • * 4 new mouth types

Female Updates

  • 4 Additional eyebrow options

  • 24 more eye choices

  • 9 new hairstyles

  • 4 new nose options

  • 4 New mouth types


The full patch notes can be found here : Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions

*Female faces are still being updated with more styles as well to soften the face for those who want less rugged adventurers.

For translations languages that utilize special characters should now properly fall back to the appropriate font. This is still something I am constantly working on as a reminder as this is over 10k+ number of lines (closer to 100k) so there is a lot of cleanups still occurring.

I'm going through most of the languages to finalize these components and ensure things fit but there will likely still be some oddities.

Previous Layout

Updated Layout


As always, thank you all for your support, patience, suggestions and bugs. Don't hesitate to report issues and I will make sure they get addressed!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20039459
Depot 3062501
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link