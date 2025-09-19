Adventurers,

Additional character updates have been added to the game for the beta branch.



Male Updates

* 30 more eye choices

* 9 new hairstyles

* 4 new mouth types

Female Updates

4 Additional eyebrow options

24 more eye choices

9 new hairstyles

4 new nose options

4 New mouth types





The full patch notes can be found here : Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions



*Female faces are still being updated with more styles as well to soften the face for those who want less rugged adventurers.



For translations languages that utilize special characters should now properly fall back to the appropriate font. This is still something I am constantly working on as a reminder as this is over 10k+ number of lines (closer to 100k) so there is a lot of cleanups still occurring.



I'm going through most of the languages to finalize these components and ensure things fit but there will likely still be some oddities.

Previous Layout

Updated Layout





As always, thank you all for your support, patience, suggestions and bugs. Don't hesitate to report issues and I will make sure they get addressed!