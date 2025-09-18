- Added Hover Tooltip on Policy
Chip to explain Cost and Rarity
- Fixed Reroll Animation
- Fixed Scrolling Background Animation
- Fixed Bug where Ketchup Insurance
would disable other policy effects.
PATCH NOTES: 0.6.3.3 - 09/18/2025
