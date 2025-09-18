 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20039445 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Hover Tooltip on Policy
Chip to explain Cost and Rarity
- Fixed Reroll Animation
- Fixed Scrolling Background Animation
- Fixed Bug where Ketchup Insurance
would disable other policy effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3999661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link