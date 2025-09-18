 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20039430 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes & Changes:

  • Fixed being unable to enter mapped special blue forest areas in winter
  • A certain blue forest map now auto-completes when you acquire the map of the surroundings
  • Fixed an issue when loading a save over an existing file
  • Fixed winter map achievement not unlocking
  • Removed an extra seed upgrade from the world
  • Fixed floating monkey during winter (it's gone)
  • Fixed collision issues in the northeast of the map during winter


Thanks for sticking with the updates — each report helps polish things further!

