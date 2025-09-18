- Fixed being unable to enter mapped special blue forest areas in winter
- A certain blue forest map now auto-completes when you acquire the map of the surroundings
- Fixed an issue when loading a save over an existing file
- Fixed winter map achievement not unlocking
- Removed an extra seed upgrade from the world
- Fixed floating monkey during winter (it's gone)
- Fixed collision issues in the northeast of the map during winter
Thanks for sticking with the updates — each report helps polish things further!
Changed files in this update