19 September 2025 Build 20039349 Edited 19 September 2025 – 02:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■ Battle

Cloud Buff graphic effects have been changed for each stage.

Players' match cancellation time penalty is doubled

■ Map

6 new battle maps added (5 additional partial map modifications)

■ Tank

Verk: All weapons now have short-range homing.

Iceball: HP +10

Raygun: HP +10

When the Tx Bomb summons a bullet, all of its effects are transferred to the summoned bullet.

Raon: Supports two stage of weapon#2 power-up

Slam: Supports one stage of weapon#2 power-up

Raon, Dark Raon and Slam's ground vehicles no longer change direction upon initial landing (reverted to the previous version)

■ Shop

Nebona Avatar Card Pack

- Avatars that curse enemies upon death

■ UI

Shop and Clan UI changes

