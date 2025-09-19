■ Battle
Cloud Buff graphic effects have been changed for each stage.
Players' match cancellation time penalty is doubled
■ Map
6 new battle maps added (5 additional partial map modifications)
■ Tank
Verk: All weapons now have short-range homing.
Iceball: HP +10
Raygun: HP +10
When the Tx Bomb summons a bullet, all of its effects are transferred to the summoned bullet.
Raon: Supports two stage of weapon#2 power-up
Slam: Supports one stage of weapon#2 power-up
Raon, Dark Raon and Slam's ground vehicles no longer change direction upon initial landing (reverted to the previous version)
■ Shop
Nebona Avatar Card Pack
- Avatars that curse enemies upon death
■ UI
Shop and Clan UI changes
Changed files in this update