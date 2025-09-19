■ Battle

Cloud Buff graphic effects have been changed for each stage.

Players' match cancellation time penalty is doubled

■ Map

6 new battle maps added (5 additional partial map modifications)

■ Tank

Verk: All weapons now have short-range homing.

Iceball: HP +10

Raygun: HP +10

When the Tx Bomb summons a bullet, all of its effects are transferred to the summoned bullet.

Raon: Supports two stage of weapon#2 power-up

Slam: Supports one stage of weapon#2 power-up

Raon, Dark Raon and Slam's ground vehicles no longer change direction upon initial landing (reverted to the previous version)

■ Shop

Nebona Avatar Card Pack

- Avatars that curse enemies upon death

■ UI

Shop and Clan UI changes