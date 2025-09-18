 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20039235 Edited 19 September 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Details:

  • Steam Deck: Better adaptation for the device.

  • Text: Fixed typos.

  • Hints: Added new responses for convenience.

  • Performance: Optimized game stability and speed.

