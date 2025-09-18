Fixed an issue where NPCs could see the player even outside their field of vision.

Fixed an issue where item activation occurred even on different floors.

Fixed a problem where the FOV was not animated when taking damage.

Fixed an issue where enemies lost collision after taking damage from the alien weapon.

Fixed an issue that allowed leaving the map in the tunnel of the "Contato" map.

Added an accessibility option to make the water transparent.

Added a menu option to restore settings.