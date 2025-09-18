 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20039210 Edited 18 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where NPCs could see the player even outside their field of vision.
Fixed an issue where item activation occurred even on different floors.
Fixed a problem where the FOV was not animated when taking damage.
Fixed an issue where enemies lost collision after taking damage from the alien weapon.
Fixed an issue that allowed leaving the map in the tunnel of the "Contato" map.
Added an accessibility option to make the water transparent.
Added a menu option to restore settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3686432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link