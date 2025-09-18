List of Changes in the Client:

#579 – Adjust frame calculation with 0.5 multiplier (Temis) Adjusts the calculation of animation frames to make the visual progression slower/smoother. In TileEngine_Map.bas and engine.bas, the elapsed time is multiplied by 0.5 when calculating when to advance to the next frame. This affects all drawing/rendering routines that relied on the previous calculation.

#593 – Volume Adjustment Sound Change (Plus) Changes the sound used when adjusting the volume to avoid confusion with other game sounds. In the options form (frmOptions.frm), the previous sound resource is replaced with a different one so that it doesn't sound similar to sounds like coughing.

#597 – Update SplashScreenAO.png image (Temis) Replaces the splash screen image used by EasyAntiCheat with a newer version. The SplashScreenAO.png file has been replaced, possibly due to a branding or visual update. There are no logic changes, just resources.

List of changes in the Server:

#945 – Fixed "You have killed the creature" when it was a user and not an NPC (Plus) Fixes an incorrect message that said you killed a creature when you actually killed another player. Changed the message sent from Msg184 (which corresponded to the creature message) to Msg76, which is the appropriate message for killing a user. Changed Modulo_UsUaRiOs.bas.

#939 – More detailed messages upon leveling up (Aledg1994) Improved the messages displayed upon leveling up, adding more character information. Upon leveling up, the following are now displayed: level reached, available skill points, health, energy, mana, and current damage. Changes to message text (resource/location messages).

#949 – feat(server): track server uptime and show on user login (Gulfas) Implements tracking of server uptime and displays it when a user logs in. Added the modUptime module, which records the server startup time and calculates a formatted uptime (days, hours, minutes, seconds). Upon successful login, a message with that uptime is sent to the user using FONTTYPE_INFO.

#938 – Refactor_moreLocaleMsgs (Centorios) Refactors locale messages, presumably to clean up or improve maintenance/order. Reorganizes messages for localized languages/resources. This doesn't change the gameplay logic, but rather how the texts are organized, perhaps improving locale optimization or clarity.

#943 – feature_ElvenItemsReduceSpellCooldownInHalf (Centorios) Adds functionality so that elven items reduce spell cooldowns by half. Changes to modHechizos.bas. When the character has a corresponding elven item, the spell cooldown is divided by 2. There are several commits. It has been tested that the cooldown is correctly reduced with elven items.

#944 – fix_ForkArtifacts Hostile NPCs now rotate correctly when they have pets/elementals on their sides. Fixes artifacts left behind by previous repository forks; rescues a pending revert.

Lista de Cambios en Recursos: