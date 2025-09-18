List of Changes in the Client:
PR / Author
Functionality
Technical Details
#579 – Adjust frame calculation with 0.5 multiplier (Temis)
Adjusts the calculation of animation frames to make the visual progression slower/smoother.
In TileEngine_Map.bas and engine.bas, the elapsed time is multiplied by 0.5 when calculating when to advance to the next frame. This affects all drawing/rendering routines that relied on the previous calculation.
#593 – Volume Adjustment Sound Change (Plus)
Changes the sound used when adjusting the volume to avoid confusion with other game sounds.
In the options form (frmOptions.frm), the previous sound resource is replaced with a different one so that it doesn't sound similar to sounds like coughing.
#597 – Update SplashScreenAO.png image (Temis)
Replaces the splash screen image used by EasyAntiCheat with a newer version.
The SplashScreenAO.png file has been replaced, possibly due to a branding or visual update. There are no logic changes, just resources.
List of changes in the Server:
PR / Author
Functionality
Technical Details
#945 – Fixed "You have killed the creature" when it was a user and not an NPC (Plus)
Fixes an incorrect message that said you killed a creature when you actually killed another player.
Changed the message sent from Msg184 (which corresponded to the creature message) to Msg76, which is the appropriate message for killing a user. Changed Modulo_UsUaRiOs.bas.
#939 – More detailed messages upon leveling up (Aledg1994)
Improved the messages displayed upon leveling up, adding more character information.
Upon leveling up, the following are now displayed: level reached, available skill points, health, energy, mana, and current damage. Changes to message text (resource/location messages).
#949 – feat(server): track server uptime and show on user login (Gulfas)
Implements tracking of server uptime and displays it when a user logs in.
Added the modUptime module, which records the server startup time and calculates a formatted uptime (days, hours, minutes, seconds). Upon successful login, a message with that uptime is sent to the user using FONTTYPE_INFO.
#938 – Refactor_moreLocaleMsgs (Centorios)
Refactors locale messages, presumably to clean up or improve maintenance/order.
Reorganizes messages for localized languages/resources. This doesn't change the gameplay logic, but rather how the texts are organized, perhaps improving locale optimization or clarity.
#943 – feature_ElvenItemsReduceSpellCooldownInHalf (Centorios)
Adds functionality so that elven items reduce spell cooldowns by half.
Changes to modHechizos.bas. When the character has a corresponding elven item, the spell cooldown is divided by 2. There are several commits. It has been tested that the cooldown is correctly reduced with elven items.
#944 – fix_ForkArtifacts
Hostile NPCs now rotate correctly when they have pets/elementals on their sides.
Fixes artifacts left behind by previous repository forks; rescues a pending revert.
Lista de Cambios en Recursos:
1) NPC Defense.
The DEF of the following NPCs has been reduced: Mermaid, Galleon, Purple Deer, Black Deer, Sorceress, Fairy, Ogre, Mutinous Pirate, Cannoneer Pirate, Unleashed Wind Element, Unleashed Fire Element, Demonic Minion, Demonic Minion, Ghanly, Arctic Shaman.
The DEF of the following NPCs has been adjusted: Captain Cedric (10), Specter (10), Forest Spirit (10), Warrior Ogre (10), Ancient Deer (10), Shark (5), Cryptococcus (5), Leviathan (10).
Set DEF = 5 for Dungeon NPCs +27:
- Arachnid Crusher, Azhran (Lair)
- Lynn, Kadru (Nagas)
- Ice Golem, Eyewarden (Glacier Cave)
- Red Dragon, Gold (Dragon's Lair)
- Witch, Medusa (Dragon Veril)
2) Summons.
The hit chance of the following NPCs has been reduced:
- Skeleton: 240 >> 205
- Piranha: 250 >> 210
- Elite Skeleton: 245 >> 215
- Scylla: 250 >> 230
- Gorilla: 250 >> 230
- Earth/Water Elemental: 275 >> 250 - minimum damage reduced by 5: 75 >> 70
- Wind Elemental: 285 >> 260 - damage reduction 85/95 >> 75/90
3) Robe/Armor Defense
The defense values of the following items have been updated:
- Gray Robe: 7/9 >> 6/8
- Red Robe: 8/10 >> 6/8
- Blue Robe: 10/12 >> 8/10
- Aquamarine Robe: 13/15 >> 10/12
- Black Robe: 15/17 >> 13/15
- Forgiving Dress: 15/17 >> 13/15
- Necromancer's Robe: 17/19 >> 15/17
- Wedding Dress: 17/19 >> 15/17
- Ochre Robe: 17/21 >> 15/17
- Red Forgiving Dress: 17/21 >> 15/17
- Erendil's Garb: 18/22 >> 15/19
- Natural Robe: 18/22 >> 15/19
- Leather Armor: 7/9 >> 7/12
- Blue Leather Armor: 9/11 >> 8/12
- Armor Maghtere: 13/15 >> 11/15
- Chainmail: 14/18 >> 15/19
- Ebony Armor: 18/20 >> 19/21
- Knight's Breastplate: 19/21 >> 20/22
- Cloaked Armor: 20/22 >> 21/23
- Plates of Honor: 25/29 >> 27/29
- Items removed from sale and crafting: Gray Robe, Mage's Robe, and Countess's Dress.
4) Spells
The damage value of the following spells has been updated:
- Magic Missile: reduced to 25/35 (30/40 >> 25/35)
- Blazing Flare: minimum damage increased to 30 (25 >> 30)
- Apocalypse: minimum spell damage increased from 91 to 92
5) Quest
- The Vulkan NPC in Kamal Village has been enabled: a new quest for the Mage class is available starting at level 31.
6) Druid Pets
Adjusted damage, hit, and attack interval for NPCs:
- Sea Turtle / White Fang: 40/55 damage - 200 hit - 2s attack interval
- Shark / Ursus: 55/70 damage - 220 hit - 2.1s attack interval
- Cryptococcus / Winter Worg: 70/85 damage - 240 hit range - 2.2s attack interval
- Black Panther: 85/100 damage - 260 hit range - 2.3s attack interval
7) Weapons
Damage adjustments for the following items:
- Viking Sword: +2 min / -2 max: 5/15 >> 7/13
- Katana: +1 min / -1 max: 8/16 >> 9/15
- Double-Edged War Axe: +1 min: 10 >> 11
- Shortsword: No longer equippable by the Hunter, Bard, and Assassin classes.
8) NPC Graphics
- Graphic and stats update for the Mediterranean Turtle NPC.
- Graphic update for the Dragon Dungeon NPCs.
- Graphic update for the Mermaid NPC.
9) Damage and Magic Resistance Balance
Magic Damage and Magic Resistance System Changes:
- Increased the natural magic protection modifier from 0.03 to 0.04 (multiplied by Magic Resistance Skills)
- Increased the mana recovered from the Elven Lute from 12 to 14
Magic Damage Item Changes:
- Elven Lute: from 6% to 7%
- Flute: from 2% to 1%
- Elven Flute: from 7% to 8%
- Wooden Staff: from 3% to 2%
- Gnarled Staff: from 6% to 4%
- Socketed Staff: from 8% to 9%
Magic Resistance Item Changes:
- Wolf Helmet: from 3% to 2%
- Ring of Magic Defense: 2% to 1%
- Elk Antler: 6% to 5%
- Apprentice Hat: 2% to 1%
Patch Notes (18/09/25)
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed depots in beta branch