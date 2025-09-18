* allow keyboard shortcuts in Action Menu
* LOS is not blocked by corpses in combat
* fix aquatic creatures using the default combat map (town map in this case)
* HP Max shown in hero stats panel
v1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
