 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20039076 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* allow keyboard shortcuts in Action Menu
* LOS is not blocked by corpses in combat
* fix aquatic creatures using the default combat map (town map in this case)
* HP Max shown in hero stats panel

Changed files in this update

Depot 3960361
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3960362
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3960363
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link