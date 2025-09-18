 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20039055 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Automatic cloud saving has been introduced.
Optimization work has been done, increasing in-game FPS.
New monster appearances have been added to the game, replacing the old and boring look.
Tower ranges are now shown with a green circle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link