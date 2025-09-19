 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20039025 Edited 20 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Build 0400-CL250

Main Branch,

Build 0400-CL250 is now live on the main branch. This update brings long-requested FOV controls, accessibility improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes.

Added

  • FOV setting (slider range may be adjusted later)

  • Updated FSR upscaling & frame gen modes to FSR4

  • Color vision deficiency settings (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia)

Edits & Tweaks

  • Better distribution of team landing zones in Exfil mode

  • Adjusted LAW damage falloff (lethal within 2–3m range)

  • Updated NPC idle animations

Fixes

  • Muzzle flash and footstep dust effects no longer appear unlit (too bright)

  • Buk/C4/grenade explosion effects restored

Known issues

  • Saved FOV settings may not apply when switching between matches

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 860021
  Loading history…
