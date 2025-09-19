Main Build 0400-CL250
Main Branch,
Build 0400-CL250 is now live on the main branch. This update brings long-requested FOV controls, accessibility improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes.
Added
FOV setting (slider range may be adjusted later)
Updated FSR upscaling & frame gen modes to FSR4
Color vision deficiency settings (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia)
Edits & Tweaks
Better distribution of team landing zones in Exfil mode
Adjusted LAW damage falloff (lethal within 2–3m range)
Updated NPC idle animations
Fixes
Muzzle flash and footstep dust effects no longer appear unlit (too bright)
Buk/C4/grenade explosion effects restored
Known issues
Saved FOV settings may not apply when switching between matches
Changed files in this update