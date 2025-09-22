🍬 Hey Players! 🍬

✨ Patch Notes:

Slight optimization improvements for smoother gameplay



Improved 3rd person camera – now placed more to the side so it won’t block your view



Added a crosshair for better precision



Added new help tips to guide you along the way



Fixed the serving plate (no more funky behavior there 🍽️)



Introduced the Duplicator – it can duplicate your creations (not only the final ones!)



Added an Advanced Mixer that automatically pulls ingredients straight from your pantry 🥣



Product prices are now calculated based on the ingredients you used



Looking at a shelf or product display now shows you the quantity available



Cooling & baking times reduced to just 5 seconds ⏱️



Hand mixer now works without you having to stir manually 🎉



See you soon,
Candy Shop Simulator Team 🍬