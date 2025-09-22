🍬 Hey Players! 🍬
We’ve just rolled out a new update for Candy Shop Simulator and we’ve packed in some tweaks, fixes and cool new tools to make your candy–making life easier (and tastier 😋). Here’s what’s new:
✨ Patch Notes:
- Slight optimization improvements for smoother gameplay
- Improved 3rd person camera – now placed more to the side so it won’t block your view
- Added a crosshair for better precision
- Added new help tips to guide you along the way
- Fixed the serving plate (no more funky behavior there 🍽️)
- Introduced the Duplicator – it can duplicate your creations (not only the final ones!)
- Added an Advanced Mixer that automatically pulls ingredients straight from your pantry 🥣
- Product prices are now calculated based on the ingredients you used
- Looking at a shelf or product display now shows you the quantity available
- Cooling & baking times reduced to just 5 seconds ⏱️
- Hand mixer now works without you having to stir manually 🎉
We hope these changes make your candy shop a smoother, sweeter experience. Thanks for all your feedback! It really helps us shape the game! 💌
See you soon,
Candy Shop Simulator Team 🍬
