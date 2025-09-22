 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20038944 Edited 22 September 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍬 Hey Players! 🍬



We’ve just rolled out a new update for Candy Shop Simulator and we’ve packed in some tweaks, fixes and cool new tools to make your candy–making life easier (and tastier 😋). Here’s what’s new:

✨ Patch Notes:
  • Slight optimization improvements for smoother gameplay
  • Improved 3rd person camera – now placed more to the side so it won’t block your view
  • Added a crosshair for better precision
  • Added new help tips to guide you along the way
  • Fixed the serving plate (no more funky behavior there 🍽️)
  • Introduced the Duplicator – it can duplicate your creations (not only the final ones!)
  • Added an Advanced Mixer that automatically pulls ingredients straight from your pantry 🥣
  • Product prices are now calculated based on the ingredients you used
  • Looking at a shelf or product display now shows you the quantity available
  • Cooling & baking times reduced to just 5 seconds ⏱️
  • Hand mixer now works without you having to stir manually 🎉


We hope these changes make your candy shop a smoother, sweeter experience. Thanks for all your feedback! It really helps us shape the game! 💌

See you soon,
Candy Shop Simulator Team 🍬

Changed files in this update

Depot 2811531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link