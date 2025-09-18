 Skip to content
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20038921
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.56
Release Date: September 19, 2025

New Features

  • New Trap Added
    A brand-new trap has been introduced to the game. No spoilers here… it’s up to you to discover it 😉.

Bug Fixes & Adjustments

  • Level Change Despite Gas Fixed
    Fixed a bug where players could still change levels even without expeditions left and while gas was present.

  • Syringe Position Fix
    The syringe was not properly positioned in the player’s hand. This visual issue has now been resolved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810511
