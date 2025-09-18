UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.56
Release Date: September 19, 2025
New Features
New Trap Added
A brand-new trap has been introduced to the game. No spoilers here… it’s up to you to discover it 😉.
Bug Fixes & Adjustments
Level Change Despite Gas Fixed
Fixed a bug where players could still change levels even without expeditions left and while gas was present.
Syringe Position Fix
The syringe was not properly positioned in the player’s hand. This visual issue has now been resolved.
