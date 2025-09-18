- Fixed issue when restarting a puzzle didn't work
- It's no longer required to complete every puzzle in classic / stained glass mode before other game modes are unlocked for that puzzle
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3845831
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3845832
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update