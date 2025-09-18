 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038892
- Fixed issue when restarting a puzzle didn't work
- It's no longer required to complete every puzzle in classic / stained glass mode before other game modes are unlocked for that puzzle

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3845831
macOS Depot 3845832
