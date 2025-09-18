Fixed an issue with Ctrl+Click to quick transfer items that could potentially cause items to vanish if Ctrl+Clicked while a non-inventory crafter was opened



Completed initial programming work on the new Logbook feature, which will contain basic gameplay and mechanics information as well as tutorial-relevant pages



The tutorial info monuments will now open the Logbook to the relevant page instead of displaying a popup message



This ensures gameplay information can always be returned to if you require details at a later timepoint after having already left the relevant tutorial area



Finished writing and adding logbook entries for major gameplay features and tutorial information



Finished work on rich-text elements for the logbook



Bronze is now made in the bloomery rather than the anvil (may or may not affect existing savegames)



When you approach hanging skeletons in dungeons, they will now jiggle a bit so it's clear that they are movable



Added additional draw distance optimization for wall-mounted candle light sources



Added a new vendor location in Gravenstaad: Blacksmith



Significantly buffed the loot table for small chests



Sprinting now costs 30% less stamina



The threshold for soft fall landings has been increased, so it should take a larger fall before landings and fall damage can be triggered



Added support for inverted camera controls in the game settings: Invert Camera Pitch and Invert Camera Yaw can now be found as two separate options in the Gameplay Settings menu



The game will now auto-save every 15 minutes



Added saveGame checkpoint triggers throughout the tutorial area to prevent you from losing tutorial progress if you die or quit the game partway through without having saved



Traps can no longer be seen using Interaction vision



The bestiary and logbook will now scroll to the selected item when opened



IMPORTANT NOTE: This patch may affect some save games. Since I've added a new location to the city, there is a possibility that if your most recent save is inside of the original house that it could cause loading issues. If this occurs, revert to a previous save game where your character is outside of the city walls and loading should work as expected.Known Issues: There is a known bug with ladders that could cause the player character movement mode to become stuck in climbing. If you have more information, please use the bug reporting form to report bugs/gameplay issues - specific steps to reproduce the issue are important for bugs to be isolated and fixed. Cheers!