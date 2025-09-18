 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20038887 Edited 18 September 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Looks like we're now in the small tweaks and fixes phase for the upcoming update. Please help us test out the update, it helps us get it out faster!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

  • Powerups can now drop in RPG mode

  • SEVERE WEATHER Mode Changes

    • Weather can affect the cars starting

    • Eating penalties added for "staying warm"

  • Streaks added for the new modes

  • Icons added for the new modes

  • 4 Jerks SCEPTER mode added to car stats and ending

  • RPG Mode fixes for recharging items, along other adjustments and tweaks

  • Crash Fixes for new mode endings

  • Q Update weapons now sellable

  • Gstats additions for new modes

  • Perk description tweaks

  • Blowtorch is now 1.5x more ammo efficient

  • Arrows are now more fragile

Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS

  • 4 new gameplay modes!

    • INFECTION: Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest!

    • SEVERE WEATHER MODE: Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry.

    • RPG Mode: Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies.

    • 4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode: Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.

  • New locations:

    • Beach

    • Warehouse

    • Bus Depot

    • Prison

  • Console now accessible! Press ` or CTRL+9. Some handy commands:

    • to_the_beach

    • to_the_warehouse

    • to_the_prison

    • to_the_depot

  • Kensai nerfed from +30% melee speed to +15%

  • Various small nerfs to the new perks

  • Bow toned down a bit. We will likely add a more reliable piercing system for bow NEXT update, similar to the Rifle Rework, but not for QUADRICEPS.

  • New rare characters can now be found via random road recruit events

  • Fixes for punchbot bugs

  • Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS

  • 3 new special characters, works in progress

    • Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire

    • Ember: Gas powered robot

    • Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet

  • New HATS

  • New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)

  • New Weapons

    • 3 Round Burst rifle

    • Mamba

    • Autorevolver

    • Flechette Shotgun

    • Longbow

  • Slow Rifle Rework!

    • Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration

    • Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns

    • QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):

      • Cowboy: 1-3

      • Hunting: 2-6

      • Sniper: 2-5

      • Slug: 3-8

  • Bow Rework!

    • Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50

    • Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight

    • Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again

    • Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down

    • Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow

  • New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)

    • CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture

    • RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee

    • KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged

  • Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons

    • Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

  • PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists

  • New car wrecks

  • Jukebox added to bars

  • Honcho fix

  • Punchbot fix

  • Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20038887
Windows Death Road to Canada - Windows Depot 252613
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link