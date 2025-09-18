This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Looks like we're now in the small tweaks and fixes phase for the upcoming update. Please help us test out the update, it helps us get it out faster!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

Powerups can now drop in RPG mode

SEVERE WEATHER Mode Changes Weather can affect the cars starting Eating penalties added for "staying warm"

Streaks added for the new modes

Icons added for the new modes

4 Jerks SCEPTER mode added to car stats and ending

RPG Mode fixes for recharging items, along other adjustments and tweaks

Crash Fixes for new mode endings

Q Update weapons now sellable

Gstats additions for new modes

Perk description tweaks

Blowtorch is now 1.5x more ammo efficient

Arrows are now more fragile

