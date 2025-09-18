Hey ya'll.
Introduce quality modes to improve the visual quality of the scope -- check them out in the Settings page.
Some of the quality modes are still experimental, so if you run into any errors or performance problems, please contact us and let us know.
Minor performance fixes on lower-end machines such as gaming laptops.
Fix a bug that was causing GPU compatibility problems on yet more laptops.
If you launch this new update and are still being put into Compatibility Mode, make sure you click "Retry Normal Mode".
If this does not work, please contact us and let's fix this together.

