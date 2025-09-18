 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038842 Edited 19 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey ya'll.

  • Introduce quality modes to improve the visual quality of the scope -- check them out in the Settings page.

    • Some of the quality modes are still experimental, so if you run into any errors or performance problems, please contact us and let us know.

  • Minor performance fixes on lower-end machines such as gaming laptops.

  • Fix a bug that was causing GPU compatibility problems on yet more laptops.

    • If you launch this new update and are still being put into Compatibility Mode, make sure you click "Retry Normal Mode".

    • If this does not work, please contact us and let's fix this together.

GLHF

