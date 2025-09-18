After three years of development, about 70 blog posts, doing a lot of research, writing about 50000 lines of TypeScript+WebGL and other code (initial Swan version), writing about 150000 lines of GDScript+GLSL-code, making about 2500 commits, it is finally here: today I'm releasing Swan version 1.0!
There was a lot of testing and bugfixing the last days, but I also added three new major features:
- you can now define up to three additional folders which are displayed in the flame library. This way you can for example temporarily integrate folders with older works, you want to look through
- application-info: "utilities"-section: added a function to generate large random flame batches and store the results in a temp folder. This batch also generates preview images in good quality and stores these images together with the flames for later selection
- new experimental post-post-variations to add noise (both transform and color) to a transform: "ppost_perlin_noise", "ppost_simplex_noise", "ppost_value_noise" and "ppost_cubic_noise". These can be used to achieve similar effect to the use of weighting fields in JWildfire
And there is more, see the full changelog for details:
VERSION 1.0.1386 (18.09.2025):
- motion-curve-editor: added a function to remove all motion curves
- motion-curve-editor: refresh preview after clearing the selected curve
- slightly optimized the algorithm to generate random flames
- application-info: added a new section "utilities" with a function to delete
flame thumbnail files, which are displayed in the flame library (
deleting them causes the application to generate them later again,
which may for example be useful after major updates of the renderer)
- flame-library: optimized the generation-process of thumbnails
- flame-loader: when loading a JWildfire-flame with the "preserveZ" parameter enabled
(which is not supported by Swan) try to emulate it by adding "zscale"-variation.
The amount of the z-scale is determined by inspecting the variation-code of all
variations of a xform. If the code does not modify the z-coordinate, then the
amount-value of the variation is added to the z-scale (SWAN-26)
- flame-editor: added shortcuts for deleting and duplicating a node
- flame-editor: added shortcuts for adding xforms, final xforms and variations
- fixed a problem in the "crackle"-variation (could not be used together with "dc_perlin")
- gradient-library: optimized the display of gradient thumbnails
- some minor layout improvements
- wrapped the startup-flame-generator into a true random-flame-generator (with
quality ranking), which can also be used from within
composite-random-flame-generators (like "B&W") and the new random flame file
batch (at program startup still the fast variant without quality ranking
is used)
VERSION 1.0.1386: version 1.0 release!
