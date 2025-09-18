HOTFIX
CO-OP
Snappier clicks: cells give instant press feedback.
Faster flagging: flags appear immediately and auto-correct if needed.
LOBBY
Not Ready by default: everyone returns to the lobby as Not Ready.
Single-press Ready: host and clients only need one press.
Reliable status: Ready/Not Ready updates instantly after you press.
Fixed double-press cases.
Post‑game reset: you won’t appear Ready after leaving a match.
SINGLEPLAYER
No Cheating: Corrected board generation to where the "glow" color typically reserved for numbers would show all bomb locations at first-click due to the "Flag Clarity" and "Better Loss Moment" additions which modifies the colors of cells during game loss. I've removed the highlight for bombs since this was revealing unknown bombs as soon as first-click occurred.
0.5.2 UPDATE
CO-OP
Fixed instant loss: clients no longer see “You lose” on their first click.
Fair stat tracking: actions are credited to the player who made them.
Smoother reveals: mines animate correctly.
VERSUS
Results show for everyone: host and clients see finishes/“DNF” reliably.
Live player list: timers and progress bars update correctly for host and clients.
Countdown clarity: shows “Waiting For Players…” and “Generating Board…” before the countdown; “Go!” then clean fade-out.
Clean resets: “Generating Board…” no longer sticks around after “Go!”.
Correct wins: victory now triggers properly for the host.
No stray cursors: crosshair/cursor tracker no longer appears in Versus.
GAMEPLAY
Better loss moment: bomb clicks play the same flash/shockwave as normal reveals; then mines reveal in a more random stagger.
Flag clarity: correct flags turn green and mistakes red, only after all mines finish revealing. (This is only available for COOP Hosts and Single player, non-Host players will only see white flags.)
Fair first click: stricter “no solid squares/rectangles” for first clears.
UI
Increase Difficulty button: jump to the next difficulty mid-session.
No UI overlap: clicking UI won’t click the board underneath.
AUDIO/VFX
Cleaner visuals: board glow and border pops respect when the board is hidden and reflect true progress.
ONLINE/STEAM
Lobby stability: leaving Versus no longer dumps players into the wrong game mode.
Accurate leaderboards: “Impossible” difficulty uploads as “Impossible.”
I think I included everything in the original 0.5.2 post, but if you're curious about the update I'd suggest checking both.
