0.7 Update Notes
Another regular update including more content and a few fixes.
Level cap increased to 70
Added 15 enemies and 6 bosses for levels 55-75 (Next update will increase cap to 75)
5 new player bodies and heads to unlock
4 new character and backpack tints to unlock
4 new car models and 6 new wheel models to unlock
6 new car tints and 6 weapon tints to unlock
5 new backpack models to unlock
6 new weapon models to unlock
Small improvements to player movement
Fixed keybinding causing duplicate assign
Minor changes to Shale drop rates
Enjoy! ːsteamhappyː
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/dystopiainteractive
https://discord.com/invite/bDb6BvqwN8
