18 September 2025 Build 20038665 Edited 18 September 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.7 Update Notes

Another regular update including more content and a few fixes.

  • Level cap increased to 70

  • Added 15 enemies and 6 bosses for levels 55-75 (Next update will increase cap to 75)

  • 5 new player bodies and heads to unlock

  • 4 new character and backpack tints to unlock

  • 4 new car models and 6 new wheel models to unlock

  • 6 new car tints and 6 weapon tints to unlock

  • 5 new backpack models to unlock

  • 6 new weapon models to unlock

  • Small improvements to player movement

  • Fixed keybinding causing duplicate assign

  • Minor changes to Shale drop rates

Enjoy! ːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/dystopiainteractive

https://discord.com/invite/bDb6BvqwN8




