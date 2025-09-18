New Playable Character



Hat Kid

· Hat Kid has officially joined Fraymakers as our newest playable character! We put a ton of work into everything about her - try her out and let us know what you think!



Two New DLC Palettes

· Shadow Puppet

· Queen Vanessa







New Stage



Subcon Forest

· Fight in the center of a spooky forest, with plenty of mysterious adornments strewn about.



Subcon Forest (Hazards On)

· Do your best to take on your foes while avoiding tons of devastating attacks from the Snatcher!



New Assists



Mustache Girl

· After a delay, throws a timepiece downward that explodes on impact with a player or terrain. Enemies caught in the circle it creates will have their time frozen until it expires - get some free hits in!



The Snatcher

· After a delay, spawns a deadly pillar a distance in front of you. This pillar hits hard and reaches high - try hitting your opponents into it!



Hat Kid

· Homes toward the closest opponent within an area in front of you. If she hits them, they get popped up - perfect for starting a combo!



New Music



A Hat in Time Medley

· This seven minute long jazz medley from the Super Soul Bros. takes you on a journey through every chapter from A Hat in Time!



Your Contract Has Expired

· Rock out to FamilyJules7x’s electrifying cover of the Snatcher’s boss theme from A Hat in Time.



Peace and Tranquility

· This song is also included in its original form, courtesy of Gears for Breakfast. You can’t improve upon perfection, people!



Sale



20% off through Sunday!

· To celebrate v0.8 and all of the new A Hat in Time content, we’ve decided to put Fraymakers on sale for the very first time! If you’re just hopping on the Fray train, look forward to more exciting content updates soon, and make sure to check out the hundreds of characters, assists and stages that our incredible Steam Workshop community has cooked up.



