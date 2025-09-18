Frostbite Damage 1.5% -> 1%

Siphon Upgrade now damages enemies instead.



Siphon Upgrade Radius 1 -> 1.5



Siphon Upgrade Damage 15 -> 10



Siphon Upgrade Timer 2.5s -> 3.5s

Expunger Trait Poison Stack Amt 1 -> 2

Ignite Trait On Fire Stack Amt 1 -> 2

✦ Damage and healing of unit groups and various relic/item effects is now tracked and shown during each battle! The visual representation is rough but it works for now.✦ Upgrades can be canceled now!✦ You can now hide the relic chest screen to take a look at your army.✦ Pause menu now contains the compendium (only usable outside of battle).✦ Wishlist and Discords buttons have also been added to pause menu.✦ Cold Heart✦ Valkyrie✦ Poison Dagger (lmk if this is too stronk of a buff)✦ Elder Scale✦ Changed tooltip descriptions for Poison Dagger and Elder Scale.✦ Left in a funny harmless bug that we've seen before, will prob remove next patch.It's been a lot of UI/QOL changes these past two days and I'm bound to have missed some bugs so lmk if you encounter any.