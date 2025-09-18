 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038607 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
New Content
✦ Damage and healing of unit groups and various relic/item effects is now tracked and shown during each battle! The visual representation is rough but it works for now.
✦ Upgrades can be canceled now!
✦ You can now hide the relic chest screen to take a look at your army.
✦ Pause menu now contains the compendium (only usable outside of battle).
✦ Wishlist and Discords buttons have also been added to pause menu.

Balance Changes
✦ Cold Heart
  • Frostbite Damage 1.5% -> 1%

✦ Valkyrie
  • Siphon Upgrade now damages enemies instead.
  • Siphon Upgrade Radius 1 -> 1.5
  • Siphon Upgrade Damage 15 -> 10
  • Siphon Upgrade Timer 2.5s -> 3.5s

✦ Poison Dagger (lmk if this is too stronk of a buff)
  • Expunger Trait Poison Stack Amt 1 -> 2

✦ Elder Scale
  • Ignite Trait On Fire Stack Amt 1 -> 2

Other Changes
✦ Changed tooltip descriptions for Poison Dagger and Elder Scale.
✦ Left in a funny harmless bug that we've seen before, will prob remove next patch.

It's been a lot of UI/QOL changes these past two days and I'm bound to have missed some bugs so lmk if you encounter any.

Changed files in this update

