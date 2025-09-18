✦ Damage and healing of unit groups and various relic/item effects is now tracked and shown during each battle! The visual representation is rough but it works for now.
✦ Upgrades can be canceled now!
✦ You can now hide the relic chest screen to take a look at your army.
✦ Pause menu now contains the compendium (only usable outside of battle).
✦ Wishlist and Discords buttons have also been added to pause menu.
Balance Changes
✦ Cold Heart
- Frostbite Damage 1.5% -> 1%
✦ Valkyrie
- Siphon Upgrade now damages enemies instead.
- Siphon Upgrade Radius 1 -> 1.5
- Siphon Upgrade Damage 15 -> 10
- Siphon Upgrade Timer 2.5s -> 3.5s
✦ Poison Dagger (lmk if this is too stronk of a buff)
- Expunger Trait Poison Stack Amt 1 -> 2
✦ Elder Scale
- Ignite Trait On Fire Stack Amt 1 -> 2
Other Changes
✦ Changed tooltip descriptions for Poison Dagger and Elder Scale.
✦ Left in a funny harmless bug that we've seen before, will prob remove next patch.
It's been a lot of UI/QOL changes these past two days and I'm bound to have missed some bugs so lmk if you encounter any.
