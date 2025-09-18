 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038576 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Pilots!

Just one hotfix fixing some of the issues and more coming soon:

  • The Act IV crashing issue should improve but we are still figuring this one out.
  • Considerable performance improvement during the combat. Should help improve the situation with AMD GPUs reported issues
  • Other minor bugs
  • We are aware of several other issues that will be fixed soon


There will also be a balance patch coming soon, making sure the 'shield strategies' are not overpowered and making some specific enemy encounters more common.

Thank you!

