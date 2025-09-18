Just one hotfix fixing some of the issues and more coming soon:
- The Act IV crashing issue should improve but we are still figuring this one out.
- Considerable performance improvement during the combat. Should help improve the situation with AMD GPUs reported issues
- Other minor bugs
- We are aware of several other issues that will be fixed soon
There will also be a balance patch coming soon, making sure the 'shield strategies' are not overpowered and making some specific enemy encounters more common.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update