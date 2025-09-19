Hi,

For this patch I added a good amount of content but also increased the level cap for all classes to 15 since I'm adding several new skills. Let's go in detail:

New Quests and Encounters:

Armed Cultists in the Station: wipe out an armed Void Cult inside an abandoned section of a Pirate Lair.

Scav Crisis: deal with scavengers inside the hab sector of a crowded civilian station.

Rogue Scientist: eliminate a rogue scientist that's escaping with valuable research. Be wary of his buyers.

I also added a new encounter: Maelstrom. A trap for many ships can be an opportunity for pirates. Be wary of hull damage and desperate pirate hunters willing to board your ship.

I also modified the quest where you hunt a traitor pirate and added a boarding section to it to make it more interesting than just a space skirmish (also an option to receive a bribe for letting him go).

New Skills:

Here's a table with all new skills:

SKILL LEVEL DESCRIPTION CLASSES Anti-Armor Expert 12 Reduces AP and ammo use by 1 for rocket and plasma launchers Human Mercenary Recall 10 Teleports friend or foe next to the caster. Techno Sorcerer Flesh Rewrite 8 Heals an ally by 6 HP. Can cause secondary effects. Techno Sorcerer Mass Distortion Field 3 Applies "Distortion Field" buff to all allies. Techno Sorcerer Quick Reload 4 Free reload (0 AP) with cooldown. Human and VS Mercs, Techno Sorcerer Advanced Training 6 Reduces "Aimed Shot" to 1 AP. Increases Accuracy. All Shade 9 Reduces cooldown of "Cloak". Increases movement and dodge. Assassin. Endless Barrage 12 Reduces cooldown and ammo use by 1 for Suppressive fire and Hail of Bullets. Void Spawn Mercenary Master Sorcerer 8 Reduces cooldown of all spells by 1 Techno Sorcerer Resupply 5 Restores 1 ammo/use for launchers, grenades and injectors. 1 use per mission. Human and Void Spawn Mercenaries Mark 1 Applies "Mark" debuff to target. Free action. Assassin Poisoned Daggers 5 Throws poisoned daggers (max 3) to enemy. Free action. Human Raider Melee Retaliation 4 Retaliates with melee weapon after receiving melee attack. Unlimited. Human and Krell'Sha Raiders Guardian 12 Attacks with melee weapon any enemy that gets close. Human and Krell'Sha Raiders Abomination 10 Unlocks "Shed Skin" and "Void Roar" actions. First cures many status effects, second terrifies and increases cooldowns for all visible enemies. Void Spawn Mercenary Second Wind 15 Gives an Extra Action Point. All Plot Armor 15 Now if this soldier dies, they don't disappear from your list and instead come back injured. Also +50% Death's Door chance. All

Adding to this some existing skills were given to other classes to compensate and others changed to make them more useful. The biggest change would be to the Assassin skill "Target Spotting" which no longer reveals a small area but works as an Area of Effect "Mark".

All classes have 23 skills and a level cap of 15 now.

Fixes and Minor Changes:

Fixed ship patrol in Alien Diaspora systems not appearing in many cases.

Fixed a bug where a mercenary would sometimes aim at other place when shooting a rocket (despite the rocket going in the right direction at the end).

Increased throwable knives action to 2 uses with no cooldown.

Added red holographic borders to some ground maps.

Added more vegetation and little details to some maps.

Fixed pirate lairs only showing a single Void Spawn in recruits list.

Added more cover to some maps.

Added hit and critical chances stats to some weapons.

Added melee retaliation to enemies: xenobeast warrior, Void Maw, Krell'Sha Warchief and Shaman, Pirate Hunter and Veteran Raider.

Now these status effects can block ranged and melee retaliations: Terrified, Dazed, Crippled and Suppressed.

Reorganized skills panel, separated skills by category so they look a bit more organized.

Fixed an issue where ship torpedo launchers cannot be replaced by another weapon (same for other secondary weapons, main turrets stay limited to only upgrading them for other turrets though).

Now Assassins don't have Aimed Shot by default, they need to acquire with the Basic Training skill (same as other classes).

Added option to buy new ship component slots in a station hangar, max slots per susbsystem is 5.

Now cost of installing ship components is affected by faction reputation.

Fixed a bug where the star map could get frozen after losing all soldiers in a quest.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn't get recruits that require 0 infamy if their infamy count is negative.

Fixed cover points of a colony prop.

Reduced slightly infamy penalties for desertion and losing battles.

Fixed an issue where the soldiers list button would show the notification for unspent skill points even if there's none (it was caused by dead soldiers with unspent skill points).

That's it for now, my next patch should be mostly fixes and then I'll launch the game (probably after the next Steam sale event so I don't get buried instantly and also to give me time to update my trailer, screenshots, reach out content creators, etc). Of course, I plan to keep making patches for a while after launch depending of the new feedback I get.

Regards,

Jorge