Hey everyone!



Here with another major update! This update lays out the foundation for BET to grow throughout early access. Raising the quality bar and hardening our systems for the development road ahead.

Changes:

In order to better highlight our new features, we've moved it to an external website where you all can let us know which improvements you like the most and which ones missed the mark. (If you just want to see the detailed change log, see the bottom of this page)

Version 12 New Features

Roadmap

We are so excited about the future of BET and have put together a roadmap for all of you to see where we are headed. Don't forget to vote for your favorite cards in the roadmap via the voting feature.



Backrooms: Escape Together Roadmap





To answer our most frequently asked question: "Where/when are new levels?"

We are almost always working on new content, levels, gamemodes, and features not seen in these betas. The team's effort is split 50/50 on polishing versus making new levels. I know our pace of new content has been slow, but all I ask is you bear with us as we grow the team to get levels out at an acceptable pace. We see BET as a multi-year long project stretching far into the future (see the roadmap!), growing our total levels exponentially as the team scales. We are avoiding dumping a bunch of levels out just to say BET has X amount. We want to make sure every new level is better than the last, and that the old levels are updated to meet the new quality bar. Our mission is for BET to be a photorealistic backrooms simulator that provides an exceptional player experience.

A Special Thanks to the Team ːsteamhappyː

Without them, this update and future plans would not be possible:

Blake

Declan

Ethan

Jarod

Kareem

Kyle

Mourad





Full Change Log