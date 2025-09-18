 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038437 Edited 18 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've been continuing to fix bugs and polish up the game!

If you've got any feedback for us please do so on our Discord channel at https://discord.gg/trnYTcfxRg

Change Log

Fix Transmogrifier causing infinite potions on off host.

Fix arrow traps being targeted by homing.

Fix projectile layer for upgraded shopkeeper weapon.

Fix potentially impossible miniboss in Outer Realm.

Fix softlock from exiting secret room in Outer Realm layout.

Fix shopkeeper unable to fire after regaining coins from running out of coins.

