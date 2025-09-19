TOS Update v0.6.8

The Outcast Syndicate Gets a New Look





Every faction in Plains of Pain has its own style, its own purpose, and its own presence in the wasteland. With this update, it’s time for TOS — The Outcast Syndicate — to step into the spotlight.

We’ve completely replaced the 3D models for all TOS units, giving them a sharper, more recognizable silhouette that stands out in the dust and chaos. Whether you’re fighting alongside them or staring them down in battle, you’ll know exactly who you’re dealing with.

This is the first visual overhaul for the TOS — with more polish and detail coming in future updates.



What’s New in 0.6.8

New 3D models for all TOS faction units

TOS troops have been reworked from the ground up with updated models that better reflect their identity and role in the world. More visual tweaks are still in the works.

What’s Next

We’re already working on a full OGD faction remodel, with all-new 3D models and identity updates coming soon.

We’re also preparing the arrival of new traders and expanding the presence of faction units across the world.



Vehicle handling adjustments to vehicle physics and handling based on your feedback we are collecting since update 0.6.7.



Fall is going to be packed. More enemies. More friends. More danger.



From the Dev Team

Thank you for your support, your bug reports, your ideas, and your patience. Every step forward is shaped by this community. We’re building a better wasteland with you.

More is coming

Stay alert

Your Plains of Pain Dev Team

