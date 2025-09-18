All weapon models reworked. Each weapon now features a dynamic part that changes it's color based on the weapon's tier.

Various optimizations have been done which will significantly improve FPS, especially in later stages of the run.

Added Weapon Prices stat

Slightly increased chances for Items compared to weapons later in the run

On-screen Joystick controller improved.

Rework scaling info texts

Improved monsters spawning positions & movement AI behavior.

Improved stat preview info box.

Fixed a bug where you could see in-game UI over Pause UI.

Fixed a bug where you couldn't load saved Run.

Fixed a bug where you could peacefully cheat through rounds by going Back to menu and Resuming.

Fixed a bug where Selection screen info text would tell you to pick difficulty if you haven't unlocked it yet.

New monster - Witch added to the game.

Added descriptions to remaining stats.

Added Show beginner hints toggle to settings.

Added player character position saving & reset

Added Stat icons

Added new weapon: Plasma Gun

Added friendly units system which can be summoned from weapon.

Added a Tank (Unit)

Added a Turret (Unit)

Added keywords tooltips - hovering highlighted parts of text previews or shows information about it

Added Robotics Power stat to the game

Added Robotics Efficiency stat to the game

Added 4 new Robotics Power & Robotics Efficiency items

Added new item: Potion

Added new item: Metal Cord

Added new item: Shell

Hammer model has been reworked & strength significantly lowered... but now spawns a Turret.

Knockback is now only 50% efficient for Ranged weapons

Various monster balance changes

Various item balance changes