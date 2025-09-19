IT'S OUT!!!!!!!!

​Alaris is OFFICIALLY in Early Access and playable to the public! For a price of $11.99, gamers can get early access to FOUR completed routes: Kayn, Druk, Fenir, and Etza. Purchasing the game now also gets you access to the game when it enters Full Release, and the remaining two routes that will be released then.

It's crazy to know that we've come this far with the game. We've been working on this thing for so long behind the scenes, and now you all can FINALLY enjoy it after being on this journey with me for so long! I could go into detail about all the people who have helped me get to this point with my sanity intact, but my brain is so fried and I'm so nervous that I can't even come up with the words. So instead, we'll save that for Full Release.

Current Build

For now, please enjoy the game as is. This is my child that truly took a village to raise. In this build of the game you can expect:

CONTENT, CONTENT, CONTENT : ~250k words of content (~20-30 hours of content) spanning over four routes and eight endings

38 CGs : Unlock 38 CGs in the current build, which the LIs will gift to you if you are Worthy

CHOICES : Some that matter, and some that DON'T. Over 650 choices in this game---some of which will lead you to a good or bad ending, and many of which you can just choose to live your best life!

A Customizable Protagonist : Choose your name, pronouns, and personality

Personality: Shape your personality with four different traits (Bravery, Kindness, Wisdom, Charisma) and watch how the world interacts with it.

Communicator System : Text the LIs and reap chaos in group chats, one-on-one messages, and more

Free Time: Choose from four locations and go on a date of your choosing with any of our love interests.

Energy Vision: Tap into one of the MC's special abilities to see the different auras of the cast.

Memories: Revisit free time dates and let our love interests woo you as many times as you'd like.

Controller Support: Play using a wireless controller or Steamdeck for the gamer who hate sitting up at their desk for too long!

​​PLEASE NOTE: DO NOT LOAD OLD SAVE FILES IN THIS BUILD. YOU WILL BREAK IT. START A NEW SAVE FILE. I WARNED YOU.

Planned Updates

Expanded Voice Acting

Additional Sprites

Expanded Sprite Expressions

Kuna'a and Aisa's routes are currently planned to arrive together during Full Release; however, if this changes for any reason and their routes come sooner, we will communicate that accordingly!

Discord

If you find yourself enjoying the game and want to talk about it with more people, we FINALLY have a Discord​ as well where you can join other gamers in a safe, THIRSTY space.



