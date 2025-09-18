There are 3 Final bosses now and Deep Run should feel more varied overall.
The game might be a bit harder than it was, especially at the start of the run, but there is a new location that lets you restore Hearts, so it should be manageable.
[0.7.11a5] - 18.09.2025 PLAYTEST
Added- Deep starts with 1 Crystal (that means you can buy 2nd Aspect right away);
- new "Heartworks" location;
- Fred(core): Frog that jumps away from the Avatar;
- Blanche(core): Very high Firewall. Loses Strength when you drop trace, coverts Firewall into Trace at the EOT;
- Barry (100 Data Core) reworked into a final boss;
- Trace-10 Final Boss: Drop 10 Trace 10 times.
- Fake news(node). Drops 2 Trace at EOT and loses 2 Data.;
- Lowcost plan(aspect): 75 credits upon Exit if Link = 1;
- RSS-reader(aspect): Double data gain for the first activation every turn;
Changed- Add Slots location is guaranteed to be present as a post-level reward at stage 4 or 5;
- Watchful Eye and Signal Jammer reworked to follow pattern "Do -1 Х. Spend 2 Data to do +3 Х";
- Reminder (node): Changed to Downtime(1), Drop 4;
- Quarantine+ (core): changed to exhaust all adjacent and gain 1 callback;
- Paper Wall removed (tried to make another Netrunner reference, but it doesn't fit and doesn't do much);
- Plotter cost to reboot reduced to 3;
- Greeting Card+ changed to 2x Heart + Singleton;
- Time Capsule(node) +1 Data buff;
- Webber(core) is disabled for rework;
- Catch(node) Express added;
- Ice-9(core): Simple activation added (move again same direction);
Fixed- frame drop during reboot should be not that bad now;
- Watchful Eyes created by Hard mode aspect didn't proc on the first turn;
- multiple Watchful eyes now proc at the same time;
