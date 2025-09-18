This is a large patch.

There are 3 Final bosses now and Deep Run should feel more varied overall.

The game might be a bit harder than it was, especially at the start of the run, but there is a new location that lets you restore Hearts, so it should be manageable.



[0.7.11a5] - 18.09.2025 PLAYTEST



Added - Deep starts with 1 Crystal (that means you can buy 2nd Aspect right away);

- new "Heartworks" location;

- Fred(core): Frog that jumps away from the Avatar;

- Blanche(core): Very high Firewall. Loses Strength when you drop trace, coverts Firewall into Trace at the EOT;

- Barry (100 Data Core) reworked into a final boss;

- Trace-10 Final Boss: Drop 10 Trace 10 times.

- Fake news(node). Drops 2 Trace at EOT and loses 2 Data.;

- Lowcost plan(aspect): 75 credits upon Exit if Link = 1;

- RSS-reader(aspect): Double data gain for the first activation every turn;

Changed - Add Slots location is guaranteed to be present as a post-level reward at stage 4 or 5;

- Watchful Eye and Signal Jammer reworked to follow pattern "Do -1 Х. Spend 2 Data to do +3 Х";

- Reminder (node): Changed to Downtime(1), Drop 4;

- Quarantine+ (core): changed to exhaust all adjacent and gain 1 callback;

- Paper Wall removed (tried to make another Netrunner reference, but it doesn't fit and doesn't do much);

- Plotter cost to reboot reduced to 3;

- Greeting Card+ changed to 2x Heart + Singleton;

- Time Capsule(node) +1 Data buff;

- Webber(core) is disabled for rework;

- Catch(node) Express added;

- Ice-9(core): Simple activation added (move again same direction);

Fixed - frame drop during reboot should be not that bad now;

- Watchful Eyes created by Hard mode aspect didn't proc on the first turn;

- multiple Watchful eyes now proc at the same time;