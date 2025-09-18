9/18/2025
- Shortened the text when you skip and Advanced training blitz choice so it doesn't overflow.
- Vampire Jailor Dusk Blast will ignore guard direction (was possible to be hit "from behind" even
when that was clearly not the case).
- Enchantress secret skill Meteor no longer does friendly fire damage!
- Nightshade accessory bonus stacking poison damage will now stack with special Alchemist Passive
Chemistry's bonus 40% vs single targets.
- Holy Dragon can no longer use Soulbind when killed on its turn.
- Fixed a bug where if lizard zerker was going to use Spin Attack while in fog of war it would be
stuck in the animation of preparing to spin.
- Fixed crash when goblin lancer used ray of frost and died mid skill use.
- Fixed crash with Gspider webbing when only player alive is a jumping dragoon.
- Fixed crash with Gspider (and MANY other enemies) in a very specific situation.
- Added an extra cancel condition to Snowman Hammer for if its Punt bugs out.
- Team Size - 1 perk (non havoc version) now gives 15% bonus xp instead of 4%.
- Havoc Team Size -1 perk no longer gives bonus gold and now gives 15 Max HP to heroes.
- Added Ferv's Bane accessory.
- Fixed up some guard cost issues with Alchemists and the new guard cost accessories that are usable
by everyone.
- Fixed a bug where Cosmic Knight ultimates increased range from last patch broke as soon as they
transformed.
- Fixed a bug where level up available arrow wouldn't show on hero portrait if you had exactly the
required amount of experience to level up.
Changed files in this update