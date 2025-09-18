 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20038243 Edited 18 September 2025 – 21:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few mostly minor bug fixes and some blitz balancing.

9/18/2025
  • Shortened the text when you skip and Advanced training blitz choice so it doesn't overflow.
  • Vampire Jailor Dusk Blast will ignore guard direction (was possible to be hit "from behind" even
    when that was clearly not the case).
  • Enchantress secret skill Meteor no longer does friendly fire damage!
  • Nightshade accessory bonus stacking poison damage will now stack with special Alchemist Passive
    Chemistry's bonus 40% vs single targets.
  • Holy Dragon can no longer use Soulbind when killed on its turn.
  • Fixed a bug where if lizard zerker was going to use Spin Attack while in fog of war it would be
    stuck in the animation of preparing to spin.
  • Fixed crash when goblin lancer used ray of frost and died mid skill use.
  • Fixed crash with Gspider webbing when only player alive is a jumping dragoon.
  • Fixed crash with Gspider (and MANY other enemies) in a very specific situation.
  • Added an extra cancel condition to Snowman Hammer for if its Punt bugs out.
  • Team Size - 1 perk (non havoc version) now gives 15% bonus xp instead of 4%.
  • Havoc Team Size -1 perk no longer gives bonus gold and now gives 15 Max HP to heroes.
  • Added Ferv's Bane accessory.
  • Fixed up some guard cost issues with Alchemists and the new guard cost accessories that are usable
    by everyone.
  • Fixed a bug where Cosmic Knight ultimates increased range from last patch broke as soon as they
    transformed.
  • Fixed a bug where level up available arrow wouldn't show on hero portrait if you had exactly the
    required amount of experience to level up.

Changed files in this update

Hero Lodge Content Depot 1174031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link