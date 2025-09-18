Greetings,

Paws Against the World, fully released on Steam since August 23, 2025, sprinkles some magic with a new mythical hero and essential fixes! Here’s the latest:

New Character: Unicorn: Charge into battle with the enchanting Unicorn

Kangaroo Info Added: Filled in missing details on Kangaroo character usage for clearer gameplay.

Death Sprite Expansion: Added extra death animations for all animals, triggered on loss or in multiplayer when a player character falls.

Unicorn Achievement Added: Earn a new Steam Achievement by mastering runs with the Unicorn, celebrating its magical prowess in the horde.

Unlock Bug Fix: Prevented early play to the last three characters (Penguin, Kangaroo, Unicorn) before proper unlocking.

Unleash the Unicorn’s magic, mourn those dramatic deaths in style, and keep clawing forward! Grab it!

Your feedback keeps the pack enchanted!



