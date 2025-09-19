"Soul Dossier" Update Announcement on September 19th







Dear agent



The server of "Soul Dossier" will undergo maintenance at 10:30 on September 19th (UTC+8), which is expected to last for 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will not be able to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably to avoid unnecessary losses, agents! The server opening time may be advanced or postponed depending on the actual situation. Thank you all for your understanding and support.







▶ Maintenance compensation ◀



Spirit Coins x 10,000, Ancient Coins x500, Good Luck Treasure Box x1, Forget Worry Wine X 1, Double Spirit Coin Cards X 3



All agents, please claim it through the game email. Please pay attention to the claim time







"Function Adjustment



The voiceover for the simulated Ghost character Bai Qiulian has been updated







"2V8 mode launched



Opening hours: 19:30-23:30 every night (Matching mode)



Ten players will be divided into two (Ghost) and eight (Human) to compete against each other. There are a total of 8 players on the Human side. They need to seal 3 array eyes 5 times to win. There are 2 players on the Ghost side. They need to devour the souls of all Human characters or knock them down to win.



This mode has special rules as follows:



I. Soul Devouring



The Five Elements attributes of the Human will no longer affect the order of soul devouring, but only the therapeutic effect.



2. Ghost cannot devour the soul of the spirit scout character based on the Five Elements attributes. Only the Human who fell to the ground due to the loss of 7 spirits can have their souls devoured.



After receiving a normal attack, the Human will obtain a buff effect of invincibility and invincibility, which lasts for 2 seconds.



Ii. Array Eye Sealing



In this mode, by default, each array eye needs to be sealed five times to complete the sealing of that array eye.



2. Youdaoplaceholder0 eye refreshes at the beginning of the game



Iii. Selection of Magic Tricks



The two Ghost are respectively the Ghost of position 1 and the Ghost of position 2:



The Ghost in position 1 can carry a sealing-type magic spell



The Ghost in position 2 can carry cursed spells



Both Ghost can carry their exclusive magic tricks







"Exclusive Rotation of the Selected Treasure Chest"



Event Time: September 5, 2025 - September 19, 2025



• Exclusive skin for this issue's selected treasure box: "Luoli - Butterfly Shadow Flowing Light" is waiting for you!



• This issue's selected treasure box can be exchanged for skins and items: "Luoli - Butterfly Shadow Flowing Light", "Youyue - Flower Fairy · Frost White Oath", "Xiang Nuannuan - Flower Fairy · Purple Crystal Dream", "Shen Wanyin - Flower Fairy · Ice Blue Flowing Light", "Lin Muhan - Mist Crow · Manli", "Wei Qingyu - Immortal Feather Brocade · Clear"







"Theme Treasure Box: Little Flower Fairies



"Little flower fairy, with charming dreams fluttering." "



Event Time: After version update - October 17, 2025



The Little Flower Fairy series of costumes can be drawn from the Little Flower Fairy themed treasure Chest.



During the event period, collect all the costumes of a single character and you can exchange them for exclusive items for free.







Monthly Active Event: Xiao Qiang's Comeback



Xiao Qiang's Fashion Comeback: From the Kitchen to the Spiritual Realm.



Event time: After version update - October 17, 2025



During the event period, completing active tasks can earn you "Qin Qiang - Cosplay Xiao Qiang" and "He Ruoyao - Hate Xiao Qiang".







"Monthly Bible



Version update -2025/10/10



Consume 3,900 spirit stones to unlock the Treasure Book quest. Complete the quest to obtain game rewards such as "Li Xiaotu - Pink Pattern Suit" and 2,900 spirit stones!







"Limited-time Cumulative Recharge: A Thousand Autumns



Event time: After version update - October 17, 2025



During the event period, you can receive a cumulative recharge reward by recharging a specified amount.



Recharge 1000, 3000, 5000, or 8000 to get free fashion rewards of the corresponding levels!



The amount of character gift packs purchased directly from Steam will not be included in the progress of the event.







"Direct Sales Page: Starfall · Yaoguang



"Stars set to cut the clouds and brocade, and the rosy light reflects on the rosy glow.



"Bai Gu - Xing Luo · Yao Guang" and "Xiao Li - Xing Luo · Yao Guang" can be purchased directly on the page. The original price is 1,288,000 pieces of jade, and the discounted price is 880,000 pieces of jade.







"Return of Star Diamonds



Event Time: September 19, 2025/- October 10, 2025/



During the event period, "Xiang Nuan Nuan - Flowing Light Fairy" will return for a limited time. You can exchange corresponding costumes, back accessories and actions through the Star Diamond Mall.







"Double Festival Cumulative Consumption Activity"



The country and the family celebrate the full moon together, and consumers offer gifts to celebrate the double festivals.



Event Time: After version update -2025/10/9 23:59:59



During the event period, if the cumulative consumption of spirit stones reaches the designated amount, the corresponding level of rewards can be unlocked



1. Spend more, enjoy more. Rewards can be accumulated and claimed, with the highest value return reaching over 100%







"New Arrivals at Jihuan Pavilion



"Youyue - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Yelan & Wei Qingyu - Lily of the Valley Fairy · Xuancai/Taoyao" series







"Secret Silver Mall Rotation



"Secret silver weaving gifts, warm enjoyment of honey affection.



The new skins and items added to this issue's Secret Silver Mall are:



"Ling Zhengying - Weiqing Yu", "Wei Qingyu - Yunchu Lu", "Nalan - Meiying Jiaomo", "Nan Gong Yichen - Summer Coolness · Ice Blue"



"Xiao Bing - Rui Xue Lu Qing · Yin Frost", "Bai Xue - Jin Ying Zhui Guang", "Ba Chi - Devil", "Lei Zhen Zi - Ni Hong Zi"



"Yu Ji - The Battle between Heaven and Man - Bloody Slaughter of the Enemy" "Xiao Zhu - The Fairy Tale of Seeking the Nest"







"Ah Zi & Guess"



The detailed rules and rewards of "A Zi Guess" can be viewed on the "A Zi Guess" interface



1. Event period: After version update - October 10, 2025. The rock-paper-scissors tickets will be cleared after the end of this event before the update!



2. Activity Benefits: You can get one "Rock-Paper-Scissors Ticket" and one "Refresh Ticket" for free on the activity page every day.







"【 Problem Fixed



The performance of some points on the map and within the game has been optimized







Lingjinghutong feedback form: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (we will be distributed according to quality feedback numismatics reward)







Contact the Q11 group: 854043103



Communicate with Q12 Group: 904065208



Lingjing Video Creation Group: 937928948



Lingjing Live Streaming Group: 902157316