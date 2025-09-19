This update brings much improved controller support. With the console version of Super Mining Mechs in the making I've been playing the game more with controller and realized the old controller implementation left a lot to be desired. This update fixes all of that, which also means the game is now officially "Steam Deck Verified". Yay!
Patch Notes v1.01.00
- Improved controller snappiness
- Increased font size on small devices
- Added on-screen keyboard for Steam Deck
- Added GUI hotkeys
- Reworked some menu layouts
- Added more menu sound effects
- Fixed missing localisation
PS: Please wishlist my new game Mining Merchant
Changed files in this update