 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20038017 Edited 19 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings much improved controller support. With the console version of Super Mining Mechs in the making I've been playing the game more with controller and realized the old controller implementation left a lot to be desired. This update fixes all of that, which also means the game is now officially "Steam Deck Verified". Yay!

Patch Notes v1.01.00
  • Improved controller snappiness
  • Increased font size on small devices
  • Added on-screen keyboard for Steam Deck
  • Added GUI hotkeys
  • Reworked some menu layouts
  • Added more menu sound effects
  • Fixed missing localisation


PS: Please wishlist my new game Mining Merchant

Changed files in this update

Depot 2830151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link