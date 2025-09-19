Patch Notes v1.01.00

Improved controller snappiness



Increased font size on small devices



Added on-screen keyboard for Steam Deck



Added GUI hotkeys



Reworked some menu layouts



Added more menu sound effects



Fixed missing localisation



This update brings much improved controller support. With the console version of Super Mining Mechs in the making I've been playing the game more with controller and realized the old controller implementation left a lot to be desired. This update fixes all of that, which also means the game is now officially "Steam Deck Verified". Yay!Patch Notes v1.01.00PS: Please wishlist my new game Mining Merchant