- Fixed desync in players positions after receiving the "Inverted Position" modifier
- Fixed heavy stutter that agravated the more modifiers player received
- Modifiers that teleport the player won't do that while in preparation phase
- The player's head size won't reset after grabbing the cargo cart, while with modifiers that change head size
- Fixed "reviving" text font and position for the "Undead" modifier
- Fixed minimap doors for the barn
- Removed the sky from jumpscares
- Translated "Reviving" and "Spectator Mode" texts
Balancing:
- Various balancing adjustments for modifiers
- Adjustments in task amount for Solo and Duo plays
- Added hidden items spread all throughout the farm
- Some unfair barn key spawn positions have been removed
Miscellaneous:
- Added new sound effects while traversing the wheat field
- Huge CPU performance boost with more players on the room
