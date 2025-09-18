 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20038007
Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed desync in players positions after receiving the "Inverted Position" modifier
  • Fixed heavy stutter that agravated the more modifiers player received
  • Modifiers that teleport the player won't do that while in preparation phase
  • The player's head size won't reset after grabbing the cargo cart, while with modifiers that change head size
  • Fixed "reviving" text font and position for the "Undead" modifier
  • Fixed minimap doors for the barn
  • Removed the sky from jumpscares
  • Translated "Reviving" and "Spectator Mode" texts

Balancing:

  • Various balancing adjustments for modifiers
  • Adjustments in task amount for Solo and Duo plays
  • Added hidden items spread all throughout the farm
  • Some unfair barn key spawn positions have been removed

Miscellaneous:

  • Added new sound effects while traversing the wheat field
  • Huge CPU performance boost with more players on the room

